KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):Rescue 1122 in collaboration with Nestle Kabirwala planted saplings at Lahore Mor under the Neat and Green Punjab drive here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum said planting saplings was vital to keep environment neat and clean.

He said every person of the society should plant a tree and play role in making environment clean.