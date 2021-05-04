Rescue 1122 playing a vital role in helping the humanity during all type of emergencies: MPA Jamshaid

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf has said that Rescue 1122 is playing a vital role in helping the humanity during all type of emergencies and we can not pay them back for the services being provided by this department .

He said this after inaugurating new building of Rescue 1122 Jand .

On the occassion AC Jand Ejaz Abdul Karim , DEO Dr Ashfaq Mian , Chief Officer Muncipal Committee Jand Farhat Khan , DMS Dr Neelam Chaudhry and Rescue staff was also present. MPA Jamshed Altaf said that Resuce 1122 service is a great gift for the people of Tehsil Jand and said that for emergency services two ambulances , a fire vehicle will be available round the clock for attending road accidents , medical emergencies and fire services DEO Dr Ashfaq Mian , AC Jand Ejaz Abdul Karim and Chief Officer Farhat Khan also spoke on the occassion .