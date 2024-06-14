Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Prepares Eid-ul-Adha Master Plan To Cope With Emergency

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Rescue 1122 prepares Eid-ul-Adha master plan to cope with emergency

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Under the special directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Ayaz Khan, and Director South Region, Imran Yousafzai, a meeting regarding Eid-ul-Adha was held at the district office under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held about the performance of Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat and the provision of the best services to the public during Eid-ul-Adha.

A press release here Friday said that significant decisions were made, including canceling all leaves for Rescue personnel to ensure immediate response in any emergency situation.

District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar instructed to resolve all issues related to the control room, emergency vehicles, and their equipment, and ensure timely fuel supply.

He instructed the officers that no negligence in service delivery would be tolerated.

The meeting also decided to provide free awareness sessions and training at the tehsil and union council levels. Additionally, Rescue 1122’s medical, fire, and diving teams were ordered to remain on high alert at recreational spots, rivers, canals, and ponds during Eid-ul-Adha to provide immediate assistance in case of any untoward incidents.

District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar stated in the meeting that Rescue 1122 teams are fully prepared to provide the best services to the public and will respond immediately to any emergency.

