Rescue 1122 Prepares For Flood Situation In Muzaffargarh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) In anticipation of a potential flood situation, District Emergency Officer Engineer Obaidullah Khan on Monday said that the Rescue 1122 has completed its preparations in Muzaffargarh.
According to APP correspondent, Obaidullah has issued a flood warning due to water release from India into the Chenab River, which may lead to large-scale flooding.
He further said that the teams with flood equipment have been deployed in all vulnerable areas to respond promptly in case of a flood situation.
He urges citizens to cooperate with the institutions and immediately move to the nearest flood relief camp if a flood warning is issued and emergency evacuation is carried out.
The teams are working to minimize losses and ensure the safety of people and their livestock.
