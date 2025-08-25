Rescue 1122 prepares for flood situation in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) In anticipation of a potential flood situation, District Emergency Officer Engineer Obaidullah Khan on Monday said that the Rescue 1122 has completed its preparations in Muzaffargarh.

According to APP correspondent, Obaidullah has issued a flood warning due to water release from India into the Chenab River, which may lead to large-scale flooding.

He further said that the teams with flood equipment have been deployed in all vulnerable areas to respond promptly in case of a flood situation.

He urges citizens to cooperate with the institutions and immediately move to the nearest flood relief camp if a flood warning is issued and emergency evacuation is carried out.

The teams are working to minimize losses and ensure the safety of people and their livestock.

APP/snb/378