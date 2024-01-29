Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Prepares For Snowfall In Tourist Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completed preparations to provide essential services to tourists in the hilly mountain and tourist areas where snowfall has started after a long dry spell.

Khateer Ahmed, Director General of Rescue 1122, said that operational vehicles and staff have been fully activated, and points have been established during snowfall at tourist destinations.

After a long dry spell, snowfall and rain have started in the mountains of Swat, Shangla, Dir Upper, Chitral, and other areas of Malakand Division since Monday night.

Rescue stations established at tourist destinations have been provided with additional necessary equipment.

He further stated that Rescue 1122 ambulances and personnel are present on roads to provide services to tourists.

