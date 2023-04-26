UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Provide Emergency Services To 1493 People During Eid Holidays

Published April 26, 2023

Rescue 1122 provide emergency services to 1493 people during Eid holidays

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 provided emergency services to 1493 people during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays across the district.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Kaleemullah presided over the review meeting here on Wednesday in which the charge of all wings participated.

According to the data issued by the command and control room, Rescue 1122 received 1534 emergency calls during the Eid holidays and provided timely rescue services to 1493 victims.

The emergencies included 513 road traffic accidents, nine minor fire incidents, 820 medical emergencies, 51 crime incidents and 104 other emergency incidents.

The serious patients were safely shifted to major hospitals in the city from small hospitals in the district through a patient transfer service started by Rescue 1122.

