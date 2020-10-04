UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provide Service To 1497 Victims During September

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

Rescue-1122 provide service to 1497 victims during September

KASUR, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The Rescue-1122, during last month (September), provided emergency service to 1497 victims of 1457 incidents/accidents in the district.

This was stated in monthly performance report released by the district office of Rescue-1122 here on Sunday. District Emergency Officer Engineer Sultan Mahmood while presiding over a meeting held here to review the performance of the organisation said that Rescue-1122 during rescue 1457 operations provided emergency services including first aid to injured on spot, shifting of injured to hospitals and bodies to hospitals and homes.

The rescue-1122 also provided service to the victims of building collapse and fire incidents in the district during same period. He further said that volunteers of the organisation used latest gadgets of fire fighting and took prompt action during 24 fire incidents and save the previous lives.

The district emergencyofficer also praised the performance of the officials of the organisation during the meeting.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Same September Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Resumption of Umrah is a sign of renewe ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 4, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

12 hours ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

13 hours ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.