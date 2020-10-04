Rescue-1122 provide service to 1497 victims during September

KASUR, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The Rescue-1122, during last month (September), provided emergency service to 1497 victims of 1457 incidents/accidents in the district.

This was stated in monthly performance report released by the district office of Rescue-1122 here on Sunday. District Emergency Officer Engineer Sultan Mahmood while presiding over a meeting held here to review the performance of the organisation said that Rescue-1122 during rescue 1457 operations provided emergency services including first aid to injured on spot, shifting of injured to hospitals and bodies to hospitals and homes.

The rescue-1122 also provided service to the victims of building collapse and fire incidents in the district during same period. He further said that volunteers of the organisation used latest gadgets of fire fighting and took prompt action during 24 fire incidents and save the previous lives.

The district emergencyofficer also praised the performance of the officials of the organisation during the meeting.