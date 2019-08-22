Rescue-1122 provide services to 805 victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 805 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 805 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by PES here on Thursday, seven persons were killed while 887 others sustained injuries in the accidents.

As many as 538 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 349 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by rescue teams.

According to sources 332 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 168 pedestrians and 394 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.