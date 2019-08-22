UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provide Services To 805 Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:03 PM

Rescue-1122 provide services to 805 victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 805 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 805 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by PES here on Thursday, seven persons were killed while 887 others sustained injuries in the accidents.

As many as 538 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 349 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by rescue teams.

According to sources 332 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 168 pedestrians and 394 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Related Topics

Injured Punjab Road Traffic SITE

Recent Stories

NAB allowed to probe Abbasi in bulletproof vehicle ..

2 minutes ago

Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi inaugurated

2 minutes ago

Macron Says EU Wants 'Visibility' on Brexit Deal B ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

Pakistan pursuing growth-oriented programme for ec ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.