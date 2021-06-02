Rescue 1122 provided 449 emergency services during last month

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided 449 emergency services to the masses during various rescue operations in the month of May 2021 and also performed duties as frontline soldier to fight against COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided 449 emergency services to the masses during various rescue operations in the month of May 2021 and also performed duties as frontline soldier to fight against COVID-19.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad after releasing the performance report for the month of May 2021.

District Rescue 1122 Officer Imran Khan Yousufzai said that besides during last month Rescue 1122 has responded to 449 emergencies including 308 medical services where two people lost lives at the spot.

He further stated that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad efficiently participated in the rescue work of 45 road accident, provided first aid to the injured and shifted serious injured to the hospitals.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also provided best services to the 308 people during medical emergencies and recovered people, during 35 fire incidents precious household and electronic equipment were saved while provided services to 2 gun fire incidents and one rooftop collapse incident.

District Rescue officer said that besides other activities our teams also served 22 Coronavirus patients were also shifted to different hospitals.

Joining hands with other departments to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, Rescue 1122 Haripur has also performed duties of disinfection and chlorination of various public places and roads of the district.

It was also disclosed in the report that during the month of May Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has received 55678 where unfortunately 53540 phone calls were fake or incorrect.