Rescue-1122 Provided Assistance To 12,162 People In February
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) Faisalabad received 12,089 emergency calls at its control room and provided assistance to 12,162 people in February.
According to the details shared here Monday, the rescue teams responded to 2,445 road accidents; 8,254 medical, 188 fire, 292 crime, 03 drowning, 13 building collapse and 894 other miscellaneous emergencies during the month.
The teams provided medical assistance to 6,104 people on the spot while 5,493 people were shifted to different hospitals in the district after medical assistance.
Recent Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion in three months
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC serves notices to respondents on petition of Junaid Akbar6 minutes ago
-
Punjab home dept launches awareness campaign against online fraud6 minutes ago
-
GPP empowers local communities with economic opportunities to deter wildlife poaching, habitat destr ..6 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University inaugurates executive classroom at Noon Business School6 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 provided assistance to 12,162 people in February6 minutes ago
-
Wanted offender held6 minutes ago
-
Two suspects arrested for street crimes, motorcycle theft16 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy calls on DPM Ishaq Dar16 minutes ago
-
3 POs wanted in attempted murder, cheque dishonour cases nabbed16 minutes ago
-
CM Murad orders to regulate food prices, seize hoarded goods during Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel for timely completion of projects approved by content, production board26 minutes ago