Rescue-1122 Provided Assistance To 12,162 People In February

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) Faisalabad received 12,089 emergency calls at its control room and provided assistance to 12,162 people in February.

According to the details shared here Monday, the rescue teams responded to 2,445 road accidents; 8,254 medical, 188 fire, 292 crime, 03 drowning, 13 building collapse and 894 other miscellaneous emergencies during the month.

The teams provided medical assistance to 6,104 people on the spot while 5,493 people were shifted to different hospitals in the district after medical assistance.

