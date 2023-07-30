Open Menu

Rescue-1122 Provided Emergency Cover To 52,266 Mourners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Rescue-1122 provided emergency cover to 52,266 mourners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the rescuers who sacrificed their leaves to provide emergency cover to processions/ Majalis along with flood duties to evacuate the flood affectees in flood-prone districts of Punjab.

He expressed these views while chairing a video-link meeting of the post-Muharram review of all district emergency officers and senior rescue officers at Emergency Services Headquarters, here on Sunday.

He stated that Rescue-1122 provided emergency cover to 53,614 mourners during the 3,979 events of Ashura in Punjab.

Among them, 52,266 mourners who sustained injuries due to flagellation were provided dressings and appropriate first aid, while 1,345 with severe injuries and deep cuts were shifted to hospitals for advanced medical care.

On this occasion, Provincial Monitoring Officer informed the Secretary ESD that Emergency Plans for Ashura were implemented in close coordination with Deputy Commissioners in all districts of Punjab.

More than 3970 processions/events were provided medical cover with 7,000 rescuers, 1,115 Motorbike Rescuers, 560 Ambulances, 178 Fire, and 31 Rescue vehicles, during Ashura in all districts of Punjab. He also briefed in detail about the emergency cover provided in each district of Punjab.

Secretary ESD applauded the operation staff for selflessly sacrificing their leaves to provide rescue and medical support during Ashura processions and floods across Punjab.

He ordered all districts adjacent to rivers and hill torrents to be on high alert and instructed them to keep their flood rescue teams prepared with appropriate equipment. This way, in case of an emergency, resources can be mobilized promptly to aid the flood-affected areas.

