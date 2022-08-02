Rescue 1122 provided emergency response to 676 calls during July: Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Karak provided emergency response to 676 calls and shifted 344 patients to hospital during July.

According to performance report of Rescue 1122 Karak issued here on Tuesday, control room received 15842 calls among which 6929 were information providing and emergency calls.

Among calls received, 37 were of road mishaps, 259 medical emergencies, three fire eruption cases, 11 incidents of bullets related injuries and one incident of building collapse.

As many as 249 patients were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, 95 to other hospitals of the province while the overall average response time was six minutes.