Rescue 1122 provided emergency service to 10,3718 people in 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, Faisalabad provided services to 10,3718 people while responding to 99,158 emergencies in the district during the year 2020.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer Dr Ihtsham Wahla here on Friday.

He said that 53,765 people were shifted to different hospitals while first aid was provided to 44,367 ones.

He said that 5,285 people lost their lives in different accidents while 302 died on the spot. He said that services were provided in 29,068 traffic accidents, 57,811 medical emergencies, 1,531 fire incidents, 2,941 crime cases, 151 building collapse incidents, 82 drowning cases, 11 incidents of cylinder blast and 7,563 miscellaneous cases.

He said that during this period 170,6318 calls were received out of these 99,158 were related to different emergencies and 311,675 were for seeking information.