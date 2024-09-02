Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 13,278 people in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency service

to 13,278 people in various road accidents and other incidents in August 2024.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal in a meeting here on Monday said

that Rescue-1122 received 13,947 calls during last one month including

2683 calls relating to road accidents, 9651 calls about medical emergencies,

116 about fire incidents, 314 about crimes, 16 about drowning cases,

39 about building collapse and 1128 miscellaneous calls.

The rescue-1122 staff provided emergency service to 13,278 people,

and shifted 5,782 injured to different hospitals by providing first aid to

7004 victims during the same period, he added.