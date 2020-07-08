Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 1549 people in June

Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 1549 people in the district during the month of June last

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 1549 people in the district during the month of June last.

According to district emergency officer Zafar Iqbal, emergency service was provided to the victims of 519 road accidents, 647 medical, 29 fire incidents, 89 crimes, 4 drowning, a building collapse and 167 miscellaneous incidents.

As many as 636 people were affected in road accidents while six persons died.