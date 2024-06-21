Rescue-1122 Provided Emergency Service To 1562 People In Eidul Azha Holidays
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Rescue-1122 Faisalabad provided emergency service to 1562 people affected
by various incidents/accidents in the district during the three days of Eidul Azha.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said here on Friday that Punjab Emergency
Service (Rescue-1122) Faisalabad received 1,684 emergency calls at its control
room during the Eidul Azha holidays.
He said that during the Eidul Azha days, 387 road accidents were reported, in which
two people lost their lives. As many as 1107 cases of medical emergencies and
34 of fire eruption were reported in the district.
Zafar Iqbal said, over 800 rescuers performed Eid duty at different points in Faisalabad district.
The rescue staff set up first aid camps at different places on various canals for the safety
of people.
