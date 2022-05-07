Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 2099 victims in April

KASUR, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 2099 people affected by various accidents/incidents in the district during the month of April last.

District emergency officer Engineer Sultan Mehmood presiding over a meeting here on Saturday said the department carried out 2194 rescue operations and provided emergency service to 2099 people.

As many as 744 road accidents happened, 1111 quarrel incidents, 61 firing incidents, a building collapse, six drowning incidents and 94 fire incidents while a total of 63 people died in the incidents.

The rescue-1122 shifted 1724 people to hospitals after providing first aid during the same period.