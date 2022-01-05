Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 21,641 victims of accidents/incidents in 2021

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency services to 21,641 victims of road accidents and incidents in the district during the year 2021.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal during a meeting at Central Rescue 1122 Station Kutchery Road to review the annual performance of the Rescue Sialkot.

He said that Rescue-1122 received 21,115 emergency calls and saved 20,577 precious lives by responding in time calls in the district during the same period.

The meeting was attended by Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqub, Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan, Transport Rehabilitation Inspector Samiullah Gondal and Station Incharges of Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur Tehsils.

During the meeting, Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob while briefing about the performance of rescue, said that Rescue Sialkot control received 597,131 calls, out of which, 21151 were emergency calls and the rest were bogus and unnecessary calls.

He further added that emergency calls include 8,280 road accidents, 763 fire incidents, 66 drowning incidents, 12 building collapses, 9,165 medical emergency calls, 648 crime emergency calls and 2,217 animal rescue and rescue operations.

The Emergency Officer said that Rescue -1122 responded in time and rescued 21641 people, out of which 6212 victims were given first aid on the spot and 14,365 injured were shifted to hospital after medical aid, while 1064 people died on the spot or during hospital shifting.

He said that Rescue-1122 not only saved lives but also saved millions of rupees worth of goods in fire incidents.

The Rescue-1122 transferred 465 patients from Basic Healthcare to advanced healthcarehospitals under the patient transfer service during the same period, he added.