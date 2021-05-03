Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 2249 people in April

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 Sargodha provided emergency services to 2249 people in the district during the month of April.

District Emergency Officer, Mazhar Shah told this scribe on Monday that out of the total emergencies, 609 wereroad accidents, 1490 medical emergencies, 1 drowning incidents, 39 crimes, 52 fire and 215 miscellaneous.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid services to 771 people on the spot, he added.