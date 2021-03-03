Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 2592 people in February

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Emergency Service's Rescue-1122 Sargodha provided emergency services to 2592 people during the month of February.

District Emergency Officer, Mazhar Shah told this scribe on Wednesday that out of total emergencies, 636of road accidents, 1790 of medical emergencies, one of drowning, 49 of crimes, 42 of fire and 237 miscellaneous.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 862 people on the spot.