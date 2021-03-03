UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provided Emergency Service To 2592 People In February

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 2592 people in February

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Emergency Service's Rescue-1122 Sargodha provided emergency services to 2592 people during the month of February.

District Emergency Officer, Mazhar Shah told this scribe on Wednesday that out of total emergencies, 636of road accidents, 1790 of medical emergencies, one of drowning, 49 of crimes, 42 of fire and 237 miscellaneous.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 862 people on the spot.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Road Sargodha February

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings win the toss, opt to bowl first agai ..

12 minutes ago

Emirati twins with rare disorder receive life-savi ..

36 minutes ago

PSL 6: Lahore-leg matches are likely to be shifted ..

44 minutes ago

JIMS to hold walk in connection with World TB Day

35 minutes ago

Dutch Police Investigate COVID-19 Testing Center B ..

35 minutes ago

Four media workers freed after being held in Ethio ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.