UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provided Emergency Service To 2725 People In January

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 2725 people in January

SARGODHA, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :-:Rescue-1122 Sargodha provided emergency services to 2725 people in the district during January last.

District Emergency Officer, Mazhar Shah told this scribe on Tuesday that out of the total emergencies,645 were road accidents, 1936 medical emergencies, 1 drowning incidents, 55 crimes, 39 fire and 240 miscellaneous.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid services to 894 people on the spot.

Related Topics

Fire Road Sargodha January

Recent Stories

MoHR portal to help learning rights

22 minutes ago

Two held with weapons in sargodha

24 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 63 lives, infects 1,220 more peopl ..

24 minutes ago

Man shot dead in sargodha

24 minutes ago

49 shops sealed over SOPs violation

24 minutes ago

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talk ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.