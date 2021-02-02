Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 2725 people in January

SARGODHA, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :-:Rescue-1122 Sargodha provided emergency services to 2725 people in the district during January last.

District Emergency Officer, Mazhar Shah told this scribe on Tuesday that out of the total emergencies,645 were road accidents, 1936 medical emergencies, 1 drowning incidents, 55 crimes, 39 fire and 240 miscellaneous.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid services to 894 people on the spot.