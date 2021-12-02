Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 2,912 people in November

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 Sargodha provided emergency service to 2,912 victims of various incidents during the month of November.

A spokesperson for the Rescue-1122 said here on Wednesday that 724 emergencies were of road accidents, 2038 of medical, 61 of crimes, 24 of fire and 295 of miscellaneousin the district.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid service to 954 people on the spot, he added.