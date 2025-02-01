Rescue-1122 Provided Emergency Service To 5,486 People In January
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Sargodha provided services to 5,486 people in average response time of 7.9 minutes in the district in January.
Sharing the monthly performance report of the Rescue 1122 with media on Saturday, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that during January, the service conducted 5,692 rescue operations and provided first aid to 2,448 people on the spot.
He said that rescue teams transported 2,795 people to hospitals for medical care but 243 people lost their lives in various incidents last month.
The emergencies included 1,128 road traffic accidents, 3,886 medical emergencies, 89 criminal incidents and 58 fire incidents.
He emphasized the growing concern over the rising number of dumper-related accidents. He urged the public to follow the traffic laws and safety regulations to avoid accidents. Rescue 1122 continues to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of Sargodha’s residents, he added.
Recent Stories
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities
Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon
UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 5,486 people in January44 seconds ago
-
Pakistan: A home to interfaith harmony for different faiths46 seconds ago
-
Illegal structures demolished51 seconds ago
-
"From the Beginning of Creation to the End of the Universe", unique Islamic exhibition held53 seconds ago
-
Progress on PET-Scan facility at Nishtar Hospital reviewed11 minutes ago
-
Continuous snowfall in Galyat resolves water shortages11 minutes ago
-
KP announces Rs10,000 Ramadan Package for deserving families11 minutes ago
-
88,000 acre early cotton sowing target set for Lodhran district11 minutes ago
-
CM message on interfaith harmony week11 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns terrorists’ attack in Kalat11 minutes ago
-
JCP recommends for appointment of Additional Judges in PHC11 minutes ago
-
RPO visits under-construction Safe City project11 minutes ago