Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 5,486 people in January

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Sargodha provided services to 5,486 people in average response time of 7.9 minutes in the district in January.

Sharing the monthly performance report of the Rescue 1122 with media on Saturday, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that during January, the service conducted 5,692 rescue operations and provided first aid to 2,448 people on the spot.

He said that rescue teams transported 2,795 people to hospitals for medical care but 243 people lost their lives in various incidents last month.

The emergencies included 1,128 road traffic accidents, 3,886 medical emergencies, 89 criminal incidents and 58 fire incidents.

He emphasized the growing concern over the rising number of dumper-related accidents. He urged the public to follow the traffic laws and safety regulations to avoid accidents. Rescue 1122 continues to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of Sargodha’s residents, he added.