Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 660 road accidents victims in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 Sargodha provided emergency service to the victims of 660 road accidents in the district during the month of May.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah told this scribe on Tuesday that Rescue-1122 provided first aid service to 2311 people during same period.

He said that 660 emergencies were of road accidents, 1483 medical, 1 drowning, 48 crimes, 46 fire and260 miscellaneous in the district. The Rescue-1122 provided first aid service to 787 people on the spot.