Rescue-1122 Provided Emergency Service To 6924 People In April

Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 6924 people in April

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 6924 people of various incidents in different parts of the district during the month of April last.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Ehtisham Wahla said on Sunday that Rescue-1122 received 122,832 calls including 7431 were of emergency, 20108 for information and 95293 bogus calls in April last.

He said that Rescue-1122 responded on 2224 calls pertaining to road accident, 4354 medical, 191 fireincidents, 220 crimes, 5 drowning, 5 building collapse and 432 miscellaneous calls.

As many as 463 people died, of them 19 people were killed in road accidents during the last month.

