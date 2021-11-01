Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 8,554 people in October

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 provided emergency service to 8,554 victims of various incidents during the month of October 2021.

A spokesperson for the Rescue-1122 said here on Monday that Rescue office received 175,584 calls including 8,402 emergency calls during the same period.

The teams rescued a total of 8,779 people, of whom 3,588 were provided first aid on the spot and 4,597 injured were shifted to different hospitals while 44 people succumbed to their injuries.

As many as 4,752 calls were medical emergency, 139 fire eruption, 226 crime incidents,8 drowning, 10 building collapse and 634 miscellaneous.