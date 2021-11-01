UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Provided Emergency Service To 8,554 People In October

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 8,554 people in October

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 provided emergency service to 8,554 victims of various incidents during the month of October 2021.

A spokesperson for the Rescue-1122 said here on Monday that Rescue office received 175,584 calls including 8,402 emergency calls during the same period.

The teams rescued a total of 8,779 people, of whom 3,588 were provided first aid on the spot and 4,597 injured were shifted to different hospitals while 44 people succumbed to their injuries.

As many as 4,752 calls were medical emergency, 139 fire eruption, 226 crime incidents,8 drowning, 10 building collapse and 634 miscellaneous.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Same October Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

24 minutes ago
 Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt ..

Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt on public issues: Spokesperson ..

11 minutes ago
 105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

11 minutes ago
 Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood ris ..

Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood risk: study

11 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

35 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohib ..

Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohibits Minsk Agreements Implement ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.