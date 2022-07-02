Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 9392 people in June

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) provided emergency service to 9392 people in the district during the last month of June.

A spokesman for the Rescue-1122 said on Saturday that Rescue-1122 received more than 10,000 calls in June last, out of which, 2280 calls were of road accidents, 6294 of medical emergencies, 252 of fire incidents, 322 of crimes, 12 of drowning, 22 of building collapse and 818 miscellaneous calls.

The Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 2887 people and shifted 6083 patientsto hospitals.