Rescue 1122 provided emergency service to 9870 patients in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency service to 9870 patients including 66 corona suspects in the district during March last.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 said on Wednesday that Rescue 1122 received 143,305 calls including 9,694 calls for emergency and 26,863 calls for information.

As many as 2485 calls were of road accidents, 6083 of medical cases, 86 of fire incidents, 250 of crimes, 2 of drowning incidents, 30 of building collapse and 758 of miscellaneous.

Rescue 1122 teams shifted 5426 patients to hospitals and provided first aid to 4043 victims on the spot, he added.