Rescue-1122 provided emergency services to 2689 persons in Oct

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 provided first aid emergency services to 2689 persons in 6 minutes of average response time during the month of October.

The District Emergency Officer, Mazhar Shah told this scribe on Tuesday that out of total emergencies including 802 road accidents, 1653 medical emergencies, 2 case of drowning, 57 crime, 32 fire and 313 miscellaneous cases were registered and they were provided first aid services.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid services to 937 persons on the spot.

The Emergency officer urged people to cooperate with the rescuers and contact on time for better relief. He added that emergency rescuers were alert round the clock to ensure public safety at all costs.He appealed that masses should avoid fake calls.