Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 508 mourners in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The Rescue-1122 provided the first aid to 508 mourners during the Ashura procession and shifted 15 to hospital.

According to a spokesperson, medical assistance was made available to participants of majalis and processions in all four tehsils of Sialkot district from 1st to 10th of Muharram.

Especially on the 10th of Muharram, rescue personnel and rescue guards performed duties at 13 main processions and at imambargahs, under the leadership of Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid and District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal.

On the Ashura Day, Rescue-1122 kept all its resources on high alert, 16 ambulances, four fire vehicles, rescue vehicles and motorcycle ambulances, 140 rescuers and 80 rescue guards including 16 women rescue guards performed their duties under the leadership of Rescue District Warden Jameel Janjua.