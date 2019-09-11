Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 53,018 mourners

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided the first aid to 53,018 injured mourners and shifted 1,298 seriously injured to hospitals during the emergency cover to Muharram processions from first to 10th of Muharram across the province

The mourners, who sustained injuries owing to flagellation were provided dressing and appropriate first aid while 1298 having severe injuries and deep cuts were shifted to hospitals after provision of the first aid.

Besides, one mourner died due to cardiac arrest was also shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur by the Rescue Service on 10th of Muharram.

More than 11,000 rescuers, 600 motorbike ambulances, 763 emergency ambulances, 71 fire tenders and specialised vehicles were deputed to provide medical and rescue service across Punjab.

Particularly, in Lahore 900 rescuers remained on emergency alert with 50 fully equipped emergency ambulances, 297 motorbike ambulances, 18 fire vehicles, two snorkels, seven specialised vehicles, six rescue vehicles, one water rescue van, one recovery vehicle, and Urban Search and Rescue team were deployed to meet any untoward incident/ disaster.

The head of operations, Ayaz Aslam, briefed the PES Director General that emergency plans for Muharram were implemented in close coordination of deputy commissioners in all districts of Punjab. He briefed that 11,000 rescuers performed Muharram duties in three shifts and key points/mobile rescue posts were also established at strategic locations across Punjab to provide timely medical cover to all processions at different mass gathering areas.

Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the performance of all rescuers, who sacrificed their leaves and provided emergency cover to all Muharram processions.