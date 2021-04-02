Rescue-1122 provided help to 8,355 people in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, teams provided services to 8,355 victims of various emergencies during March 2021.

According to the control room in-charge, Umar Farooq, 3,480 injured were provided the first aid, 4,464 were shifted to different hospitals, while 411 died on-the-spot in accidents.

He said that Rescue-1122 teams responded to 8,280 emergency calls including 2,589 road accidents, 4,753 medical, 147 fire eruption incidents, 232 crime incidents, four building collapse, three cylinder blast and 552 other emergencies during the month.