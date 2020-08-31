UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Provided Medical Services To 2723 Mourners

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:13 PM

Rescue 1122 provided medical services to 2723 mourners

Rescue 1122 teams comprising 745 rescuers provided medical services to 2723 mourners during mourning processions on Ashura day in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 teams comprising 745 rescuers provided medical services to 2723 mourners during mourning processions on Ashura day in the district.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said they had established 45 rescue points in the district, whereas 35 ambulances, 25 fire fighting vehicles and 100 motorbike ambulances were also alert on Ashura day.

He said that Rescue 1122 provided medical aid to 2723 mourners who received injuries during 'zanjeer zani',in mourning processions. Out of them 67 were in serious condition and they were shifted to hospitals for medical treatment, whereas 2656 mourners were provided first aid, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicles Alert Rescue 1122 Muharram

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan and Imran Khan can’t go side by side ..

28 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of ‘ReThink Brine ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis &amp; Disasters Commit ..

31 minutes ago

Great potential lies in Pak-China agri cooperation ..

3 minutes ago

Advisory for farmers to save cotton crop

3 minutes ago

One Person Killed in Dubai Restaurant Gas Cylinder ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.