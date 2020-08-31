Rescue 1122 provided medical services to 2723 mourners

Rescue 1122 teams comprising 745 rescuers provided medical services to 2723 mourners during mourning processions on Ashura day in the district

Rescue 1122 spokesman said they had established 45 rescue points in the district, whereas 35 ambulances, 25 fire fighting vehicles and 100 motorbike ambulances were also alert on Ashura day.

He said that Rescue 1122 provided medical aid to 2723 mourners who received injuries during 'zanjeer zani',in mourning processions. Out of them 67 were in serious condition and they were shifted to hospitals for medical treatment, whereas 2656 mourners were provided first aid, he added.