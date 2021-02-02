Rescue-1122 provided service to 1823 victims during January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rescue-1122 Okara provided emergency service to 1823 victims during the month of January

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 Okara provided emergency service to 1823 victims during the month of January.

This was disclosed during the monthly performance review meeting of Rescue 1122 held at Rescue 1122 Okara Central Station, which was chaired by District Emergency Officer Okara Zafar Iqbal.

As many as 205 victims were given first-aid on the spot while 1518 were shifted to hospitals.

The control room received 51,757 phone calls, out of which 1,816 calls were emergency related.

As many 485 emergencies were about accidents, 1,100 were of medical emergency, 14 were of fire emergency, 53 were about clash and one incident was of building collapse.