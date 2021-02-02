UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provided Service To 1823 Victims During January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:17 AM

Rescue-1122 provided service to 1823 victims during January

Rescue-1122 Okara provided emergency service to 1823 victims during the month of January

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 Okara provided emergency service to 1823 victims during the month of January.

This was disclosed during the monthly performance review meeting of Rescue 1122 held at Rescue 1122 Okara Central Station, which was chaired by District Emergency Officer Okara Zafar Iqbal.

As many as 205 victims were given first-aid on the spot while 1518 were shifted to hospitals.

The control room received 51,757 phone calls, out of which 1,816 calls were emergency related.

As many 485 emergencies were about accidents, 1,100 were of medical emergency, 14 were of fire emergency, 53 were about clash and one incident was of building collapse.

Related Topics

Fire Okara January Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

21 minutes ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

21 minutes ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

21 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

21 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

21 minutes ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.