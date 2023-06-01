UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Provided Service To 4169 People In May:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Rescue 1122 provided service to 4169 people in May:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue 1122 Sargodha provided medical assistance to 4169 people during the month of May.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah while reviewing the monthly performance of the Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

He said that the average response time in case of an emergency was less than ten minutes.

The DEO said that the Rescue 1122 responded to 1015 road accident emergencies, 3092 medical, 109 of various crimes, 6 of drowned, 1 of building collapse, 425 miscellaneous, 58 emergencies of fire while first aid was also provided to 1372 people on the spot, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Road Accident Sargodha May Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress He ..

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress Helen in biopic

39 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to review legislation curtail ..

Federal govt decides to review legislation curtailing CJP's powers

1 hour ago
 PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber P ..

PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & AJ&K

1 hour ago
 Children @ Online Risk

Children @ Online Risk

1 hour ago
 Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

1 hour ago
 ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lah ..

ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lahore visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.