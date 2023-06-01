Rescue 1122 provided service to 4169 people in May:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue 1122 Sargodha provided medical assistance to 4169 people during the month of May.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah while reviewing the monthly performance of the Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

He said that the average response time in case of an emergency was less than ten minutes.

The DEO said that the Rescue 1122 responded to 1015 road accident emergencies, 3092 medical, 109 of various crimes, 6 of drowned, 1 of building collapse, 425 miscellaneous, 58 emergencies of fire while first aid was also provided to 1372 people on the spot, he added.