Rescue-1122 Provided Services In 477 Emergencies During March

Published April 01, 2022

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 Abbottabad provided its services in 477 accidents to save precious human lives and their property, according to the monthly performance report of March 2022.

The spokesperson of Rescue-1122 Abbottabad Sajid Iqbal informed the media that a total of 33,221 calls were received, where 16,674 calls for information and help seekers while 16,070 were drop calls.

District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai said that Rescue-1122 Abbottabad provided timely professional services to 454 persons in 477 accidents where two people lost their lives in different incidents.

According to the details, 26 accidents, 393 medical emergencies, 15 fire incidents, 5 cases of shooting, 37 incidents of falling or other emergencies, and 1 case of Coronavirus was reported and shifted to hospital during the month of March.

In addition, during the local body elections in district Abbottabad Rescue 1122 has also provided emergency services to the people those were injured in clashes.

The performance of referral ambulance services led by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also improved. During the last month, rescue personnel carried out shifting services from one hospital to another on 171 emergency calls through the referral ambulance service. Out of these, 6 shifting emergencies were carried out to other districts while 165 emergency transfers to different hospitals of district Abbottabad.

