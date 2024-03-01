Rescue-1122 provided services to 150,507 people in February

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The provincial monitoring officer informed a review meeting on Friday that Rescue-1122 provided services to 150,507 people and responded to 155,558 emergencies across the province in February 2024.

He said that out of 155,558 emergencies, 103,443 medical emergencies, 33,863 were road traffic accidents, 3,868 delivery cases, 2,966 crime incidents, 1,909 fire incidents, 1,584 occupational injuries, 665 animal rescue, 38 drowning incidents, 25 structural collapses and 7,197 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

He also said that 341 people died in 33,863 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last month. Majority of traffic accidents 6,763 occurred in Lahore in which 38 people died. Similarly, 2,549 accidents took place in Faisalabad, 2,107 in Multan, 1,835 in Gujranwala, 1,286 in Sheikhupura, and 1,211 in Rawalpindi while the remaining 18,112 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab.

Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 390 incidents in Lahore, 174 in Faisalabad, 152 in Rawalpindi, 78 in Multan, 76 in Gujranwala and 69 in Sheikhupura.

Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his serious concern over 341 deaths in 33,863 road accidents during the last month. He requested the motorbike riders to adopt the road safety measures and reduce their speed limit up to 50Km/h. He appealed to the parents that they should never allow their underage children to drive a motorbike or a car.