Rescue-1122 provided services to 3208 people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 has provided first aid emergency services to 3208 persons in six minutes response time during September

The District Emergency Officer, Mazhar Shah said that total 773516 calls were received out of total 3067 calls for emergency services.

He said that out of total emergencies 737 road accidents, 1846 medical emergencies, 3 cases of drown, 635 crime, 22 fire and 396 miscellaneous cases were registered and provided first aid services.

The Emergency Officer asked people to cooperate with the rescuers and contact in time for better relief.

He added that emergency rescuers were ready round the clock to ensure public safety at any cost.