Rescue 1122 provided services to 5,144 people in Aug

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service provided medical assistance to 5,144 people with a 9.6-minute average response time during August.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah while reviewing the monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

He said that Rescue 1122 had responded to 1,003 road emergencies, 4,026 medical, 134 crimes, five drownings, four building collapses, 562 miscellaneous, 45 emergencies of fire while first aid was also provided to 1,715 people on the spot, he added.