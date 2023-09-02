Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Provided Services To 5,144 People In Aug

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Rescue 1122 provided services to 5,144 people in Aug

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service provided medical assistance to 5,144 people with a 9.6-minute average response time during August.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah while reviewing the monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

He said that Rescue 1122 had responded to 1,003 road emergencies, 4,026 medical, 134 crimes, five drownings, four building collapses, 562 miscellaneous, 45 emergencies of fire while first aid was also provided to 1,715 people on the spot, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Road August Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive in ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive into traditional maritime practi ..

13 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Paki ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

2 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

6 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

15 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

15 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan