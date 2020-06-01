UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Provided Services To 5496 Persons In May

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:24 PM

Rescue 1122 provided services to 5496 persons in May

The emergency service Rescue 1122 helped 5496 persons during the month of May in Bahawalpur, said a monthly report issued by the District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The emergency service Rescue 1122 helped 5496 persons during the month of May in Bahawalpur, said a monthly report issued by the District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain on Monday.

According to the report, the control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 45855 phone calls during last month of which 4190 calls were emergency related.

The average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.06 minutes. The Rescue 1122 was actively participating in transferring of coronavirus patients to Civil Hospital. The firefighters of Rescue 1122 were conducting disinfectant spray around the city on daily basis to keep the city clean and safe from COVID-19.

As many as 1008 road accidents, 46 fire-related incidents, and 117 quarrel incidents were reported during the said period. The total 2548 medical emergencies, five incidents of drowning, and 465 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt during the month. As many as 5496 people were rescued of which 1546 were provided first aid on the spot while 4151 were taken to hospitals.

A total of 109 deaths were reported. As many as 682 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

