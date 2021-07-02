Rescue-1122 provided services to 95,324 victims last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided emergency services to 95,324 victims while responding to 98,113 emergencies across the province last month.

PES Director-General (DG) Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his concern over increasing number of fire emergencies and cylinder blasts incidents in the month of June 2021. Addressing a meeting at the PES Headquarters here on Friday, he said the emergencies taking place last month included 2,165 fire emergencies and 16 cylinder blast.

The meeting was told that during last month, Rescue-1122 responded to 28,510 road accidents, 53,418 medical emergencies, 2,165 fire incidents, 3,241 crimes, 217 drowning incidents, 77 building collapses, 16 explosions and 10,469 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

The majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e. 525 incidents in Lahore, 170 in Faisalabad, 161 in Rawalpindi, 108 in Multan and 103 in Gujranwala. Seven cylinder blasts incidents were reported in Lahore, four in Gujranwala, three in Rawalpindi one each in Pakpattan and Mianwali.