Rescue 1122 provided services to meet 975 emergencies during Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided services to meet 975 emergencies in different districts of the province during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided services to meet 975 emergencies in different districts of the province during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

According to a press release issued here Friday, Rescue 1122 provided services in districts Mardan, Nowshera, Kohat, Abbotabad, Haripur, D.I.Khan, Swat, Chitral and Charsadda. During the services, facilities were provided to needed persons at par with international standards, adds the press release.

Giving a break up of total 975 emergencies, 302 were related to traffic accidents, 576 medical treatment, 18 about fire, 18 crime incidents, 2 of building collapse, four drowning incidents and 54 of other natures.

During these emergencies, about 33 persons succumbed to their injuries despite getting emergency services.

Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan had also deputed divers at different picnic points near river banks besides establishing medical camps at tourists resorts in the province to meet any emergency.

Besides, banners and posters were also displayed at important locations for awareness of masses about safety measures which were appreciated by people.