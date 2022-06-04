Rescue 1122 provided timely emergency services to 3242 victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided timely emergency services to 3242 emergency victims during 3709 rescue operations in Rawalpindi last month (May).

According to the spokesperson, the emergency service provided timely response to incidents, one building collapse incident occurred, 340 special rescue operations were conducted, 1820 medical emergencies, one drowning incident and 113 crime incidents were reported, spokesperson added.