Rescue-1122 Provides 2381 Operations In March

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022

KASUR, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 conducted 2240 emergency operations and provided emergency services to 2381 people in Kasur district during the month of March.

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Engineer Sultan Mehmood said here on Wednesday that timely quick response was provided to 1201 medical emergencies,923 road accidents, 68 quarrel and firing incidents,5 building collapse,3 drown incidents and 39 fire incidents adding that the minimum response time was recorded less than 7 minutes.

He said that 53 people were killed on the spot in separate incidents,1915 patients were shifted to hospitals and 413 injured were provided first aid on the spot.

