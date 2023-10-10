Rescue 1122 provides 526 emergency services in two months in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Tank Engr. Waqas Alam said that Emergency Service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue 1122 Tank provided 318 emergency services during two months in Tank.

He said that the emergency service provided an average of seven minutes to people.

He said there were reported 26 traffic accidents, 246 medical, 4 fire incidents, and 7 violent bullet injuries.

Engr. Waqas Alam said that 206 patients were transferred from one hospital to another for further treatment and 318 patients were provided medical facilities and shifted to different hospitals.