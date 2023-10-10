Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Provides 526 Emergency Services In Two Months In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Rescue 1122 provides 526 emergency services in two months in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Tank Engr. Waqas Alam said that Emergency Service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue 1122 Tank provided 318 emergency services during two months in Tank.

He said that the emergency service provided an average of seven minutes to people.

He said there were reported 26 traffic accidents, 246 medical, 4 fire incidents, and 7 violent bullet injuries.

Engr. Waqas Alam said that 206 patients were transferred from one hospital to another for further treatment and 318 patients were provided medical facilities and shifted to different hospitals.

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Tank Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

50 minutes ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

2 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

2 hours ago
Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

3 hours ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

4 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin N ..

On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Uganda National ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan