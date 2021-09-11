Rescue 1122 provides best services to masses: Mushtaq Ghjani

UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Saturday visited the newly constructed Rescue 1122 main building here and met the rescue staff

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Saturday visited the newly constructed Rescue 1122 main building here and met the rescue staff.

In his address to the rescue staffers, the speaker said that during previous tenure of the PTI government, the rescue service was only available in Peshawar and Mardan. He said he had requested the then Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to extend the service to other districts especially in Hazara division over which the first Rescue 1122 office was established in Abbottabad.

In the past, the locals in case of any emergency take part in relief activities on their own, he said.

Mushtaq Ghani said that whether it is the provision of ambulance service or fire brigade services, Rescue 1122 is available and reaches everywhere in the far-flung and hilly areas of the district, the rescue service is now operational in Havelian and Nathia Gali too and their buildings are also near to completion.

In the near future, rescue services will be introduced in Ayubia, Thandiani, Qalandarabad and Lower Tanwal, which will provide the best services to the people of these areas in case of any emergency, he said.

The speaker lauded the rescue service personnel and officers for saving lives in various accidents and for their bravery and courage in reaching to the victims.

