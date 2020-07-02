UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Provides Emergency Care To 2209 Victims In Rawalpindi During June

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Rescue 1122 provides emergency care to 2209 victims in Rawalpindi during June

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services, Rescue 1122 provided timely emergency care to 2209 victims while responding to 2325 emergencies in different areas of the district during month of June.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The data revealed that the incidents occurred in district included 737 road traffic accidents, 1123 medical emergencies, 76 fire emergencies, 98 crime calls, two cylinder blast, 281 special rescue operations, two building collapse, six drowned case and other miscellaneous emergencies were responded by Rescue 1122.

While addressing the meeting, the DEO said that a large number of road traffic crashes could be prevented through adopting necessary road safety measures and road safety laws.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Road Traffic Rawalpindi June Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Ex-US Confederate Capital of Richmond Mayor Orders ..

23 seconds ago

World Health Organization Says Global Coronavirus ..

24 seconds ago

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

2 hours ago

Cattle markets to be set up at ten places for Eidu ..

26 seconds ago

CCRI issue fortnightly guidelines for cotton farme ..

27 seconds ago

Images of Buddha's sculpture in Peshawar museum in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.