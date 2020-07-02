Rescue 1122 provides emergency care to 2209 victims in Rawalpindi during June

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services, Rescue 1122 provided timely emergency care to 2209 victims while responding to 2325 emergencies in different areas of the district during month of June.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The data revealed that the incidents occurred in district included 737 road traffic accidents, 1123 medical emergencies, 76 fire emergencies, 98 crime calls, two cylinder blast, 281 special rescue operations, two building collapse, six drowned case and other miscellaneous emergencies were responded by Rescue 1122.

While addressing the meeting, the DEO said that a large number of road traffic crashes could be prevented through adopting necessary road safety measures and road safety laws.