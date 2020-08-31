UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Provides Emergency Care To 57,112 Mourners

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:35 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided emergency care to 57,112 mourners during the first 10 days of Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided emergency care to 57,112 mourners during the first 10 days of Muharram.

While presiding over a post-Muharram review meeting at Rescue Headquarters here on Monday, PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said that during this period, emergency cover was provided to 3,139 events in Punjab. As many as 56,260 mourners, who sustained injuries owing to 'zanjeer-zani', were provided dressing and appropriate first aid, while 852 having severe injuries and deep cuts, were shifted to hospitals for advanced medical care.

The meeting was informed that over 11,000 rescuers, 600 motorbike ambulances, 763 emergency and patient transfer ambulances and 371 fire and rescue vehicles including specialised vehicles were deputed to provide medical and rescue service across Punjab.

In Lahore, 900 rescuers remained on emergency alert with 50 fully equipped emergency ambulances, 297 motorbike ambulances, 18 fire vehicles, two snorkels, seven specialized vehicles, six rescue vehicles, one water rescue van, one recovery vehicle, and urban search and rescue teams were deployed to meet any untoward incident.

Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam briefed the DG that the emergency plans for Muharram were implemented in close coordination with deputy commissioners in all districts of Punjab.

