Rescue 1122 Provides Emergency Medical Aid To Late-night Patients At Peshawar Transit Point

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Rescue 1122 emergency team has started providing medical assistance to late-night illegal foreigners from Punjab at the Peshawar Transit Point, where multiple cases of diarrhea and severe itching have been reported in few of them.

According to Home and Tribal Affairs statement here, primarily, illegal started arriving late at night, likely due to prolonged journeys and transported to their home country.

These illegal foreigners were provided different services including emergency medical treatment, shelter & meals (dinner and breakfast) at transit and holding camps.

Free transport facilities were also provided to them from holding camp upto Torkham border.

