Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 1786 victims of accidents in September

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 1786 people affected in various accidents/incidents in the district in September last.

This was stated by district emergency officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal in a meeting here on Tuesday which was attended by all wing and station in-charges.

Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Irfan Yaqoob gave a brief overview of the performance of Rescue-1122 Sialkot.

He said that Rescue-1122 responded to 1852 emergencies in September, including 694 road accidents, 28 fires emergencies, 61 crime emergencies, 3 drowning, 1 building collapse, 854 medical emergencies and 211 special rescue emergencies.

He further said that Rescue-1122 shifted 1300 injured to hospital and provided on the spot first aid to 410 people. He said 76 patients died on the spot or during shifting to the hospital.

In September, 23 patients were transferred from Sialkot to Lahore under Patient Transfer Service, he added.

He said the Rescue-1122 provided first aid, emergency relief and firefighting training to 565 people in 18 training sessions in September under the Community Training Programme.

He said that rescuers along with the district administration vaccinated 1115 children at different points of Doburji Chowk, Sublime Chowk and Lorry Adda during the anti-polio campaign.

In addition, under the PM's Clean and Green Campaign, 1000 different kinds of saplings were distributed among the people at the Central Rescue-1122 Station and saplings were also planted.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal appreciated the performance of rescueand issued necessary instructions in this regard.