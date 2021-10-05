UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Provides Emergency Service To 1786 Victims Of Accidents In September

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:12 PM

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 1786 victims of accidents in September

Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 1786 people affected in various accidents/incidents in the district in September last

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 1786 people affected in various accidents/incidents in the district in September last.

This was stated by district emergency officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal in a meeting here on Tuesday which was attended by all wing and station in-charges.

Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Irfan Yaqoob gave a brief overview of the performance of Rescue-1122 Sialkot.

He said that Rescue-1122 responded to 1852 emergencies in September, including 694 road accidents, 28 fires emergencies, 61 crime emergencies, 3 drowning, 1 building collapse, 854 medical emergencies and 211 special rescue emergencies.

He further said that Rescue-1122 shifted 1300 injured to hospital and provided on the spot first aid to 410 people. He said 76 patients died on the spot or during shifting to the hospital.

In September, 23 patients were transferred from Sialkot to Lahore under Patient Transfer Service, he added.

He said the Rescue-1122 provided first aid, emergency relief and firefighting training to 565 people in 18 training sessions in September under the Community Training Programme.

He said that rescuers along with the district administration vaccinated 1115 children at different points of Doburji Chowk, Sublime Chowk and Lorry Adda during the anti-polio campaign.

In addition, under the PM's Clean and Green Campaign, 1000 different kinds of saplings were distributed among the people at the Central Rescue-1122 Station and saplings were also planted.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal appreciated the performance of rescueand issued necessary instructions in this regard.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Road Died Sialkot September All From

Recent Stories

DPO, DRC members discuss measures to control drug ..

DPO, DRC members discuss measures to control drug selling, addiction

2 minutes ago
 UK Climate Protesters to Face Harder Penalties for ..

UK Climate Protesters to Face Harder Penalties for Causing Disruptions - Home Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Crackdown against non-vaccinated persons continues ..

Crackdown against non-vaccinated persons continues in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 Over 60% surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade in 2 mo ..

Over 60% surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade in 2 months

3 minutes ago
 AJK premier commends rile of IK for projecting Kas ..

AJK premier commends rile of IK for projecting Kashmir.

3 minutes ago
 Cleanliness week ends in AJK

Cleanliness week ends in AJK

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.